Riteish Deshmukh recently took his upcoming film Bank Chor on the sets of Sony Sab TV’s show Chidiya Ghar to promote it.

The actor opted for a casual avatar by pairing beige formal pants with a denim shirt. By the pictures, one can make out that the star had a blast on the sets of the show.

Check out all the photos from the sets of the show!

Earlier, the boxing star Vijender Singh had joined actor Riteish Deshmukh for a rap battle in a special appearance for a song in Bank Chor. The track, composed by Shameer Tandon and penned by lyricist Varun Likhate, is titled “BC Rap Knockout: Mumbai vs Delhi”, and dwells on the Mumbai versus Delhi argument.

Vijender has traded rap punches on the song, delivered to the voice of underground desi rapper Pardhaan, while Riteish’s voice is given by the original Mumbai gully rapper, Naezy. Both rappers are managed and represented by One Digital Entertainment, which collaborated with Y-Films on the special track.

Riteish Deshmukh aka Champak Chiplunkar or Bank Chor #1 film has become the first in Bollywood to perform the song Tashreef only using ‘cups’, bringing the popular international format to India. It took 43 takes for Riteish Deshmukh and the incompetent chors to get it right in one single take, but on doing so, they’ve finally become the first at something!

Bank Chor is produced by Y-Films (Yash Raj Films) and is directed by Bumpy. The films stars Rhea Chakraborty, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi in the lead and it is slated to release on June 16.