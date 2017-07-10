Ranbir Kapoor aka Jagga had a fun interaction with school kids in suburbs yesterday. The actor who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Jagga Jasoos went on having a fun interactive session with school kids at St. Andrew’s College Bandra. Kids from various schools were present to have a meet and greet session with the actor.

Kids from various schools were present to have a meet and greet session with the actor.The event was a fun activity where all the student were made to wear Jagga Masks and sit according to color schemes.

The event began with an amazing dance performance by kids on Galti Se mistake and Ullu ka Pattha. Ranbir couldn’t stop himself and joined the kids on the dance floor.

Take a look at all the pictures from the event here:

1 of 28

Ranbir also conducted a fun quiz contest where all the kids were made to answer the questions related to the movie. The actor not only interacted with the kids but also indulged in a Q & A round with the school kids where he threw light on his childhood memories.

The whole nation is fascinated by Ranbir’s unique hairstyle, so the actor selected few kids and tried that hairstyle on them with the help of stylists.

Trending :

The film effectively encompasses the ups and downs and many adventurous moments that Ranbir aka Jagga and Katrina aka Shruti indulge in.The film’s trailer and songs have left the audiences in complete anticipation to witness the world of Jagga.

The film is an adventure drama where Ranbir’s character is on the look for his missing father. Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.