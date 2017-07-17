Bollywood’s most celebrated event of the year–International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally come to an end. The 18th IIFA awards were held in New York on 14th and 15th July.

The two-day celebration was all about celebrating Bollywood.It is known for championing Indian cinema and all the artists who have contributed in taking Hindi cinema beyond the realm of our own nation It kicked off very well and as expected the Bollywood celebrities ruled the green carpet.

After all, every year, celebrities and other members of Bollywood come out in great numbers to display their fashion and personalized style with their charm and elegance.

Let’s take a look at best-dressed celebrities of this year!

1. Alia Bhatt

The Udta Punjab actress stole the show with her outfit. She was seen wearing a studded black strapless gown with an exaggerated sweetheart neckline. The stud-embellishments decked the gown in a descending order with a heavy bodice and reduced all the way down through the skirt till the flared hem. She wore her dream designer Zuhair Murad.

2. Shahid Kapoor

The actor walked the carpet with his wife Mira. One is a stunner the other has the suave. Shahid looked dapper in a grey suit whereas Mira slayed it with a simple yet elegant orange gown.

3.Nargis Fakhri

Nargis wore this stunning Gauri And Nainika gown that fitted and flowed in all the right places. The deep maroon colour set off her skin tone fabulously, coupled with the low-key make-up and accessorising. However, it was nothing extraordinary or IIFA worthy.

4.Salman Khan

Salman was seen wearing a black and blue suit. His printed jacket was totally on point. He surely knows how to look spruce.

5.Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra rocked the IIFA green carpet in a custom made molten rose gold lamè gown by Monisha Jaising. The risque thigh-high slit was the perfect element that took Shetty’s outfit from wonderful to wow!

6.Karan Johar

The host of IIFA, Karan Johar looked attractive in a black tuxedo. His golden shoes turned out to be a highlight of his outfit. Well, Karan’s style is always upto the mark, isnt it?

7. Katrina Kaif

Jagga Jasoos actress stunned in this ‘Snow Crystal Forest’ ensemble by Ziad Nakad. She accesorized her outfit in a minimal way with a ring and damond earrings. We couldn’t help but appreciate her flawless beauty as usual.

8. Varun Dhawan

The actor rocked the green carpet with a black suit! He also paired it up with a different kind of a tie. Well, he always looks debonair and handsome in whatever he wears.

Which outfit is your favorite? Let us know!