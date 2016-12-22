Pictures: Mixing Of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil Begins

Music composers Salim-Sulaiman started the mixing process of musical scores of Hrithik Roshan’s revenge thriller drama Kaabil.

Salim Merchant posted the pictures along with Hrithik, director Sanjay Gupta and producer Rakesh Roshan and captioned it, “It’s been a fantastic experience working on the score of #Kaabil with @iHrithik @_SanjayGupta & @RakeshRoshan_N. Today we start mixing!”

Kaabil also stars Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on 25th January, 2017 along SRK’s Raees.