Actress Deepika Padukone recently made her big Hollywood debut with xXx: Return Of Xander cage. Now, the actress is in Mumbai, shooting for her upcoming film Padmavati. She was recently snapped at an event organized by a brand she endorses and we have to say the diva looked stunning in a denim dress. Also accompanying her were Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia.

Check out pictures from the event here:

Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor along with Deepika is all set to release this November. The film is being helmed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.