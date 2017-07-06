The new faces of YRF Aadar Jain and Anya Singh were launched by Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor yesterday. Actress Anya Singh will share the silver screen with debutant Aadar Jain, grandson of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Anya Singh is from Delhi.

At the event, Ranbir said, “When Aadar called and told me that he bagged the film, I felt a lot of pride and gratefulness. But at the same time, I was a little nervous, not knowing how this boy will be accepted. It is a funny industry.”

“Yes, the platform that he has will spark a debate about insiders vs outsiders, nepotism and all of that. But I am going to keep that aside for now. Eventually, we will talk about it, he will have to face it,” he added.

Aadar had assisted filmmaker Karan Johar in his last release, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranbir, who featured in the film, shared a few incidents about working with his cousin on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. “I used to ask Aadar to say Aishwarya’s lines while I got ready for my sequences. I used to make him enact Aishwarya’s scenes too,” further added.

Newcomer Anya revealed that she wants to work with actor Ranveer Singh. “When I saw Band Baaja Baarat, I became his fan. I find him very relatable,” she added. Anushka said, “Ranveer met her backstage now and called her ‘beta’. And I was like ‘did you just say beta’?”

Ranbir advised both of them to be honest with their work. “I want to tell both the kids that the odds are the same. There are no shortcuts, no formulas, there are highs and lows and lots of sacrifices. You’ve to give a lot to be accepted and be honest to your craft. It’s about how you play the game,” he concluded.

Anushka Sharma looked sexy in a Tanieya Khanuja’s black outfit, whereas Ranbir Kapoor kept it semi-formal in a Paul Smith design. Aadar Jain and Anya Singh opted for all black attire for the event.