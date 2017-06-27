Aamir Khan is better known as the perfectionist of Bollywood. With each film, he gets into the skin of his character and for his upcoming film too, he has been doing the same. The actor has undergone some painful measures for his upcoming flick Thugs Of Hindostan.

Aamir underwent permanent nose and ear piercing for his role in the film. As we know, Aamir will be having an altogether different look for his role in Thugs of Hindostan and one of the key demands for this role was a nose piercing and ear piercings.

This is not his full look but glimpses of what he has done physically.

The actor who had earlier gone under an exceptional physical transformation for Dangal has now opted for unique measure for his role once again. Aamir has left no stone unturned to give justice to his character in Thugs of Hindostan.

The actor has been through some painful sleepless nights since a month as the piercing is high on cartilage. It’s well known that how painful the nose piercing can be. In fact, one of the reasons people get nose pierced at a young age is to avoid the intense pain. Even more painful is the two upper ear piercings, because of it on hard cartilage.

It’s been a month since Aamir has pierced it and it’s still painful. In fact, he is often heard screaming out in pain when by mistake someone touches it. We hear the actor is having problems sleeping on his right side due to the same.

Aamir’s nose pierced look has already created a lot of intrigue among the audience. It would definitely be a visual treat for the audiences to witness Aamir in this never seen before avatar.

The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles.