Are Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah jamming together for something new?

Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh has ensured he spreads the love in the hearts of all – be it via his music or his honest performances on screen.

He’s the flag bearer of new age Punjab in many ways and is slowly becoming a youth icon for the rest of India as well. He’s been spotted with co-star Anushka Sharma amidst the promotions for their next film together – Phillauri.

But recently he was spotted at a recording studio in the suburbs with none other than the Punjabi rap sensation Badshah.

Badshah seems to have found a space for himself in most of the dance tracks from B-Town films, making him quite a popular name. If the whispers are to be believed, the two were found to be jamming together for a new track they are collaborating on.

If so, this will mean them reuniting after four years since their last hit Proper Patola. Now whether this is for a film or an album they doing together, or their prep for a possible stage show or a tour they may be doing together remains to be seen.

We are just happy that these two gabrus have decided to come together and give us something to look forward to!