Pic Alert Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Mihir-Tulsi Meet After Nine Years!

The wait is finally over for viewers to see their favourite on-screen couple Mihir Virani (Ronit Roy) and Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani) in one frame!

Ronit Roy and Smriti Irani bumped into each other on a flight after nine years. Ronit shared the picture on his Twitter handle and captioned it as “What are the chances??!!!

So lovely to meet @smritiirani in the flight”

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi stars were the most loved on-screen Indian Television couple which ruled hearts across the country from 2000 to 2008.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Telefilms, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ was a rage back in its days and is still remembered as one of the best soaps to have come from the Kapoor camp. The show gave the industry fine actors like Amar Updhyay, Apara Mehta, Ketaki Dave, Prachee Shah Pandya, Shilpa Salkani, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Aman Verma, Mandira Bedi and others.

After the show, Smriti went on to become the country’s Minister of Human Resource and Development. She now heads the country’s textile ministry. She is one of the superior members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

Ronit Roy, on the other hand tried his luck in movies. He was part of movies like Student of the Year, Shootout at Wadala, 2 States, Boss. He was last seen Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil where he played the main antagonist Madhavrao Shellar. He was very much appreciated for his role in the movie by audiences as well as critics.

Ronit will next be seen in Sarkar 3 directed by Ram Gopal Varma. This is the third instalment of Sarkar film series which stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role along with Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. Sarkar 3 is slated to hit the screens on 12 May along with Ayushmann Khurrana & Parineeti Chopra starrer Meri Pyaari Bindu.