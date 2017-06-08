Bollywood has already mastered the genres of romance, revenge, religious conflicts, horror and underworld in the past. A country, which lives on movies, and people who literally worship Bollywood actors, today has millions following their every move closely. With that kind of power, comes huge responsibility too.

On that note, it seems Bollywood industry has taken up the responsibility to help government promote their initiative through their films.

The government is constantly bringing awareness regarding building up of toilets, sanitary pads etc in the rural area through various mediums, be it print or digital ads. Well, looks like Bollywood is on board to help the government to reach the masses dealing with the same issues.

Four upcoming films namely Padman, Phullu, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz deal with the same issues. Let’s take a look at each film one by one:

1. Akshay Kumar’s Padman

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Produced by Twinkle Khanna’s new production house, Akki will be seen playing Arunachalam Muruganantham, a man who was vital in empowering rural women in modern-day India. Arunachalam inspired Twinkle’s hero in her short story ‘The Sanitary Man from the Sacred Land’ from her recently released book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’. Notably, Arunachalam suffered the wrath and judgement of his village when he tried finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. The film is directed by R Balki.

2. Phullu

Phullu stars Sharib Hashmi in a lead role. Directed by Abhishek Saxena, the film aims to create awareness about hygiene and use of sanitary napkins in the rural area, where people do not know the existence of pads. The poster of the film created a lot of buzz as the lead star was seen sleeping on a sanitary pad. Even its trailer looked quite intriguing. Take a look:

3. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar as the lead pair of the film, which revolves around the character of a Pay-&-Use toilet owner who falls in love with a girl from the slum areas of the city. The film is believed to highlight the importance of the pay-and-use toilet scheme and curbing the social evil of defecating in the open. The quirky posters of the film have already taken the internet by storm.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s trailer is all set to release on 11th June. Stay tuned!

4. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bengali actress Bidita Bag in the lead roles. We still don’t know the plot of the film but the poster of the film says a lot. In the poster, Nawaz can be seen carrying something which you can call as lota in one hand, all set for his ‘morning job’ in the fields and on the other hand the actor is seen holding a transistor. We wonder what’s Nawaz is up to in the film! Thank god! The mystery will be unfolded with a teaser which releases tomorrow!

Have you noticed one thing here! All these films are lead by male protagonist and not by a female. Among the 4 films, Akshay Kumar is leading two films of the same genre. Will these Bollywood films manage to bring a change in the society?

Well, we definitely hope these films to bring a change! Let us know your thoughts about the same in the comment section!