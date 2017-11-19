As we all know Ed Sheeran will be performing in Mumbai today. And like always, whenever an international star visits the country, Bollywood stars make sure they spend time with them and that’s what happened with Ed Sheeran.

Farah Khan threw a grand bash for the same and a lot of celebrities attended the party. The Bollywood stars also flooded their social media handles with pictures from the party and damn, we’re jealous!

And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:39am PST

The highlight of the party @iamsrk n me taking any chance to kiss him! Lov u my handsome friend A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

Sweetest couple @shahidkapoor n @mira.kapoor .. thank you for being such sports♥️ A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

Just the sweetest guy ever!! If my kids could not go to the party the party came to them😂thank u #edsheeran they were thrilled A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Farah Khan’s party had all the A-listers. The party was attended by Farah’s close friends like Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and star kids such as Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who are prepping for their debut films.

A world famous musician stuck with a dissatisfied selfie clicker … 😜 thank you @teddysphotos for ur music , and more importantly for ur patience! 😍 #fangirl thank you @farahkhankunder for such a fun evening! 💕 A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Nov 18, 2017 at 11:25am PST

He loves the shape of us …… the absolutely adorable #edsheeran n the hostess herself @farahkhankunder A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Farah Khan hosted the party at her roof-top residence. Farah Khan’s parties are known for its lip-smacking food. It has been reported that special chefs have been flown down from Hyderabad to prepare mutton biryani and chicken tikka, among other Indian delicacies.

Thank u @farahkhankunder for a lovely nite …. #edsheeran @vahbizmehta @delnazd A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

This is the second time Ed Sheeran is in Mumbai. The last time he came was in 2015 where he was spotted at the Bachchans house with Farah Khan. That get-together included stars like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Hrithik Roshan, etc.

Take a look at the pictures from the bash here:

Earlier this year, Justin Bieber had a rocking concert in May during which he shocked everyone with his list of requirements. It included 10 luxury sedans, Jacuzzi backstage etc among other demands. In comparison to JB, Ed Sheeran’s list was modest. He simply asked for bottles of fruit juice, beer, honey, a plate of fresh vegetables and fruits etc. And the only major demand he made was a special peri peri sauce that had to be sourced from Singapore.