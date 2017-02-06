Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was the showstopper for Anita Dongre, looked stunning in a beautiful gold and white ensemble created by the ace designer as she provided a memorable grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017 on Sunday.

Held at the heritage structure of Bandra Fort – which served as a dramatic backdrop for the designer, who wrapped up the event with the grandeur it deserved.

Kareena, who is the the face of the Lakme Absolute, was seen walking the ramp after 46 days of giving birth to her first son Taimur Ali Khan. The 36-year-old actress made heads turn as she walked the runway in a long off-white gown paired with a beautiful gold jacket with embellishments.

She sported minimal make-up done by international make-up artiste Donald Simrock, whose client list includes popular names like Ashley Judd, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Eva Mendes and Cindy Crawford.

The grand finale, which was held at the amphitheater of the heritage site, which is also known Castella de Aguada, saw a string of Bollywood personalities like Lara Dutta, Gul Panag, Shabana Azmi, Sangeeta Bijlani, Pernia Qureshi, Manish Malhotra, Diana Penty and Pooja Hegde present.