Once again, Tiger Shroff was spotted along with his rumored girlfriend Disha Patani on a lunch date. There has been enough speculation about their relationship already and we have seen the duo spend quality time together on many occasions, be it movie dates or lunch.

This time, the duo were spotted outside a suburban restaurant after a lunch date. Tiger was seen in a summery avatar where as Disha too chose a pretty floral dress for their date.

Once the duo left outside, Tiger was seen attending his fans as he clicked selfies with them, while a quiet Disha walked off.

On the work front, after making her international debut with Jackie Chan-starrer “Kung Fu Yoga”, actress Disha Patani says she hasnt chalked down a strategy about her next move, and would like to go with the flow.

Asked how she plans to take her international career ahead, Disha told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “I have never planned anything. ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ was also never planned or anything… So let’s see what happens.”

The actress, who was seen in “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, says she “would love to do something” that she enjoys working on.

Tiger on the other hand will be next seen in Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Nidhi Agerwal in lead roles. Apart from that he has also been signed for Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2.

There were reports earlier, suggesting that Disha is replacing Sarah Ali Khan in SOTY 2 but the actress rubbished these rumors and said, “I am also reading this news. It is weird to read the news that says sometimes Sara sometimes me. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Well, we certainly hope to see them together on the silver screen soon!