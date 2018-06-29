Haramkhor actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to tie the knot with her long time rapper boyfriend Chaitanya Sharma, aka Slow Cheeta in a private ceremony in Goa today.

However, the couple celebrated their union by throwing a pre-wedding bash at a suburban lounge in Mumbai on Wednesday for all their industry friends and colleagues. They also had a ring ceremony prior to the party.

Both Shweta and Cheeta looked a million bucks for the occasion. Clearly a match made in theatre heaven! The lovebirds couldn’t help smiling at each other and having a great time as is evident by these adorable pictures from the event.