SRK spent time with children during special visit to hospital while in Dubai, where he is currently shooting the sequel to his successful #BeMyGuest campaign film for Dubai Tourism

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, paid a surprise visit to Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital – UAE’s first paediatric hospital, in keeping to the spirit of the UAE’s Year of Giving. SRK toured the hospital, getting a first-hand insight into its ultramodern facilities and spent time meeting some of its young patients and inquired about their well-being personally.

Al Jalila Children’s Hospital was established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and is the first dedicated children’s hospital in the UAE, providing compassionate and quality healthcare children. His Highness’ vision is to have Al Jalila Children’s as one of the top 10 pediatric hospitals in the world.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai filming the sequel to the hugely successful, award-winning #BeMyGuest film, which is part of a promotional campaign run by Dubai Tourism. The original film has so far garnered 45 million views across multiple social media channels as well as 65 million engagements from around the world. #BeMyGuest also reached No.3 on YouTube’s worldwide trending list within 48 hours of its launch, becoming one of the top 10 most viewed videos on the website globally in December. It is being helmed by director Kabir Khan. While many are hoping for this director-actor duo to work for a feature film, looks like we’ll have to wait some more time for it. In the meanwhile, Kabir has cast Shah Rukh in a special cameo in his upcoming film Tubelight starring Salman Khan in the lead.