Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are currently hogging the limelight with their respective films. While Tubelight has bombed, Shah Rukh Khan is extensively promoting his much-awaited upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

What’s interesting is that after Shah Rukh Khan’s amazing cameo in Tubelight, we hear that Salman Khan will now shoot for a special song in SRK’s next, the dwarf film which is directed by Anand L.Rai. Looks like their ‘dostana’ is on an all time high.

Surprisingly, the duo attended a wedding in Delhi recently but missed meeting each other. Looks like they may have attended the function on different occasions. It was the ceremony of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s daughter.

We must say, Shah Rukh looked super chic in an all black suit whereas Salman Khan looked dashing in a formal attire as usual.

Take a look at the pictures here:

After the release of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh will be seen in Anand L Rai’s film as a dwarf. He is currently shooting for the film which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Jab Harry Met Sejal team recently launched the 2nd song from the film titled Beeche Beeche Mein. The team went club hopping for the launch. The song is a peppy, groovy club song that will leave you instantly hooked and hitting the dance floor. The film will hit theaters on 4th August. The flick revolves around a Punjabi guide and Gujarati girl. The mini trails released so far have got the audience hooked and wanting for more.

Salman on the other hand is set to have another release this year in December. Tiger Zinda Hai starring him along with Katrina will be hitting the theaters over Christmas. It is a sequel to his 2012’s successful action entertainer Ek Tha Tiger.