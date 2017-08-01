Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali went all Banarasi, as they visited the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi to promote their upcoming film Jab Harry met Sejal.

Shah Rukh Khan has been touring across India in his true ‘Guide’ avatar from Jab Harry Met Sejal. In his latest destination Banaras, the Superstar was accompanied by his co-star Anushka Sharma aka Sejal and director Imtiaz Ali.The actors were seen soaking in the best of the city as they relished on ‘Banarasi Paan’.

Take a look at all the pictures here:

While driving through the streets of the city, Shah Rukh Khan along with Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali made an impromptu stop at a local betel leaf vendors shop to taste the flavor the city of Banaras had to offer.

The trio was pleasantly surprised to learn that the shop was a 70-year-old, named ‘Tambulam Paan shop’. They then savored on ‘chilled meetha paan’ from the age old vendor.The Jab Harry met Sejal team relished the ‘paan’ and basked in the love from the residents of the city, who were surprised on spotting the Bollywood stars on the streets.

Savoring the Banarasi treat Shah Rukh Khan was overheard thanking the vendor for the lovely meetha paan. Sharing his experience of the visit Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Harry, Sejal & Imtiaz had a great time in Varanasi… thank u all for coming & big thanks to @ManojTiwariMP #JHMSInVaranasi”

Jab Harry met Sejal team have been on a promotional spree and are visiting cities across the country to connect with the masses. After visiting Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jodhpur and Jaipur, followed by Varanasi.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.