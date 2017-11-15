PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan Has A Fun Evening With Kids On The Sets Of His Film!

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Children’s day with the kids of Spark a change Foundation. He made each moment special with them, as they were danced along with Shah Rukh on their favourite songs.

He even posted the images on his social media expressing his love for kids.

He made sure the kids are invited on the set, where they can watch the shoot happening, which definitely was a different experience for them.

He danced with them and enjoyed every bit of his time when he was with them.

The kids applied cake on Shah Rukh’s face after the cake cutting and very sweetly he posted a picture with his face full of cake and wrote, “Had my cake and ate it too… #ChildrensDay”

Sharing a small clip on his social media, he wrote, “Reliving my childhood this #ChildrensDay ! The babies taught me a step or two…” In the video, Shah Rukh is happily shaking a leg with the bunch of kids and even teaching them his favourite hook steps on “Tukur Tukur” from Dilwale.

In another one of his tweets, Shah Rukh even shared how this was the best Children’s Day ever for him. He wrote, “Over a hundred beautiful souls from the Spark a Change Foundation dropped in to visit me on set! Best #ChildrensDay ever…”.

He is one superstar who enjoys a fan following across all sections of the society, and he proves it always with his acts. SRK went ahead and celebrated it, not just with his kids but also with his kid’s fans this year.

Shah Rukh Khan surely made their day!