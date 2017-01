Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt dazzled us with their performances in Dear Zindagi. The duo were recently seen at a charity fashion show, which was in support of pediatric surgeries.

The duo looked stunning at the event, while Shah Rukh even spoke in about the issue.

Also walking the ramp for this show was actress Esha Gupta. Check out the pictures here:

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees which is slated to release on 25th January,2017.