Rani Mukerji is all set to rule the silver screen once again with her upcoming film Hichki. The Yash Raj Films project marks Rani’s first film after giving birth to daughter Adira.

The actress was recently spotted in Bandra where she wrapped up with the shooting of the last leg of the film. The Mardaani star acknowledged the media by waving before getting inside her car. Rani was snapped in a white crop top and formal beige coloured pants. She paired her look with brown sunglasses and a Gucci black belt.

Check out the all photos here:

1 of 6

Back in February, Rani had talked about the reason she chose Hichki to return to the big screen. “I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way. Each one of us has a weakness that pulls us back, it could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in the way of achieving your dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I have decided to take it up.” she said.

Trending :

In the first look of Hichki, which went on floors, we could see Rani leaning on a chair, in front of a blackboard, which gave rise to speculations are rife that the actress will be playing a teacher in the film.

Rani, who’s married to Aditya Chopra, was last seen in 2014 film Mardaani, in which she played a cop. According to the makers, the movie is a positive and inspiring story about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her strength. Yash Raj Films’ ‘Hichki‘, is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma.