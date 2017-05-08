Ex-flames Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted celebrating the birthday of their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos‘ director, Anurag Basu. The duo was snapped along with Basu as the latter was seen cutting his birthday cake.

Katrina who recently made her Instagram debut had also posted a special picture of the director and wished him with the ‘birthday song’. Katrina is seen sporting a red dress in the picture, whereas Ranbir looks smart in a checkered shirt and ripped jeans.

Metro jaisa anokha, Barfi sa mittha,

iss Jasoos ne hamesha dil khush kitta. Happy birthday @basuanurag! pic.twitter.com/GMTzlwwwYL — UTV Motion Pictures (@utvfilms) May 8, 2017

Ranbir and Katrina were shooting together for a promotional video of Jagga Jasoos. They wrapped up the shooting of the film a few weeks ago.

Take a look at Ranbir-Katrina celebrating Anurag Basu’s birthday here:

Actress Sayani Gupta took to Instagram to post this picture, a collage of Basu on the sets of Jagga Jasoos:

Jagga Jasoos is the second time that Ranbir is working with Basu as a director. The duo previously worked together on much-acclaimed film Barfi.

The shooting of the film began in 2014 but got delayed several times. The movie was supposed to release in 2015 earlier, but later got pushed to mid-2016. Last year, the makers decided to re-shoot some portions of the film and announced a release date of April 7, 2017. However, Anurag Basu clarified in February 2017 that since the film’s target audience are kids, they wanted a perfect release date that does not clash with their school exams. Now, the film is slated to hit the theaters on 14th July.

A lot has been said about the film considering the history revolving around Katrina and Ranbir’s relationship. There were even speculations that Katrina may not even promote the film but Ranbir clarified about the same. He said, “It’s not like that. Katrina has worked really hard on the film. This film is as special as for her as it is for me. We will definitely promote it and in a grand way. It takes a lot of efforts to make a film. It is a special film.”

Jagga Jasoos is now slated to release on 14th July 2017.