On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra celebrated the day by launching a Model Government school in Kurla’s Pant Valavalkar school.

The filmmaker who has been on a sanitation drive has built numerous toilets across the nation since he realized the importance of personal hygiene in India while working on his upcoming film ‘Mere Pyaare Prime Minister’.

1 of 11

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra took the opportunity of Gandhi Jayanti to launch a Model Government school in Kurla, Mumbai giving primary importance to the educational facilities of children but also ensured sanitation as he built toilets for the kids.

The director met the children of the school who had decorated their school with rangolis and kids dressed in lively outfits for welcoming the guests for the function. Actress Saiyami Kher who made her debut with Rakeysh Mehra’s film also accompanied the director for this noble cause.

In fact the kids had also prepared a welcome song and dance that was loved by one and all!

Trending :

The filmmaker inspired the children to voice a constructive pledge to build toilets. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared, “I have taken promise from every child in the school that they will build at least one toilet between the age of 21 to 40 years.”

The event was graced by the presence of filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala as the guest of honour along with Saiyami Kher, Amit Trivedi, Poonam Mahajan, JD Majethia and Shiamak Davar amongst others.

The launch was organised as an initiative of Yuva Unstoppable, wherein Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is the chief mentor and Ronnie Screwvala, filmmaker and co-founder of UpGrad and founder of Swades Foundation.