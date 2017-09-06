Prabhas continues to enchant with his Baahubali magic even this year as the nation saw Ganpati idols inspired by Prabhas’ Baahubali poses this year too.

The Ganpati Visarjan celebrations yesterday saw numerous Baahubali themed Ganpati idols. Baahubali Prabhas took the nation by storm with the blockbuster hit ‘Baahubal: The Beginning‘ in 2015. The film was such a rage that the frenzy reflected everywhere, even in Ganpati idols.

Remember when idols of Ganpati were made with the iconic pose of Baahubali? Looks like the craze refused to die down even this year. As the second film of the Baahubali franchise, Baahubali: The Conclusion released this year, fans took to making idols of Baahubali Prabhas even this year.

Baahubali paid a special ode to the remover of obstacles or Sankatmochan Ganpati in the very opening sequence. Prabhas as Amrendra and Mahendra Baahubali treated the audience with power packed performance which is closely etched in the minds of the audience which resulted in the frenzy across the nation.

Prabhas became a household name across the nation with the magnum opus. Apart from breaking every possible record, Baahubali also gave the nation a beloved Superstar in the form of Prabhas.

The nation is highly anticipating his next film Saaho to witness Prabhas on screen again. The film also stars Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role. Apart from her Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Saaho is expected to deliver a triumph of scale, size, and spectacle! It is an action thriller which is being made in Telugu and Hindi and will also be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The film directed by Sujeeth stars Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist. Although the film will be extensively shot in Europe and Abu Dhabi, several action sequences will be shot in Mumbai.

Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists. You can expect the director of photography Madhie and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film. The movie will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer.