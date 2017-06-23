Photos | Maanayata Dutt Turns Up The Heat In Swimwear During French Vacay

Maanayata Dutt is currently enjoying a vacation in France along with husband Sanjay Dutt and kids Shahraan and Iqra. While Maanyata and kids started their vacation earlier, Dutt joined them later after finishing his work commitments.

Maanayata who is quite active on Instagram, made sure to keep us updated with her lovely pictures. In one of the pictures, she is seen stepping put of the pool and she surely turned up the heat with her swimwear. She captioned the picture as, “Water….always makes me feel so alive.”

In other pictures, Maanayata is seen having a fun family time. She has also shared a few pictures with her kids and also an adorable picture with husband Sanjay Dutt. For one of the pictures with Sanjay Dutt, she captions it as, “The secret of having it all is knowing that you already do.”

Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Dutt recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming release, Bhoomi which will be his comeback film. The Omung Kumar directorial stars Aditi Rao Hydari as his daughter and explores an emotional bond between the father-daughter relationship. It is originally a revenge drama with a twist.

Talking about the film, Dutt was earlier quoted saying, “I have been looking for scripts that went beyond my screen persona. I wanted to do something vulnerable yet powerful. Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.”

Apart from Bhoomi, the actor has also signed other films such as Malang and Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3. He recently walked out of Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal claiming that the film has adult content.

The shooting of Malang is slated start in December 2017 and Bhoomi, produced by T-Series & Legend Studios is all set to release on Septermber 22nd this year.