Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set for the release of her next, Rangoon. She has been promoting the film and recently visited Jammu for it.

Kangana was seen interacting with BSF jawans there. She will be seen in a glamorous role in the film, as actress Julia.

Her song ‘Bloody hell‘ has already become a rage amongst the audience

Check out the pictures here:

Rangoon also stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the film is slated to release on 24th February.