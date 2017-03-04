Irrfan Khan is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. The actor will be seen in some interesting projects this year, including a few of the most intriguing ones like, ‘The Song of The Scorpions’ with Golshifteh Farahani, ‘Hindi Medium’ starring beside Saba Qamar , along with an untitled film he is currently working for, directed by Tanuja Chandra.

The film is said to be a romantic travelogue which is reportedly claimed to have a new look for Irrfan, and for the audience to look forward to. The shooting has been wrapped up at Rewari, Bikaner and Hrishikesh and has now moved over to Gangtok, later on to finally arrive in Mumbai and complete the shoots by the month end.

As for his recent shoot location, Gangtok, that doesn’t have much exposure to Bollywood films, Irrfan got an opportunity to meet the people and visit the places in Gangtok via this untitled film, and the response from the people was overwhelming.

Despite not really being an active filming zone for the Bollywood industry, Gangtok welcomed Irrfan and the team with a stunning crowd, which took the cast by surprise. The crowd had been waiting for him, to just have a glance, clearly indicating that Irrfan has been really influencing people worldwide with his skills and passion on screen and off-screen and there is no place where his work hasn’t reached out to.

Irrfan was tongue-tied when he was welcomed by such an amusing crowd. He said, ”The welcome in Gangtok was fantastic. In a place where access to movies are very limited and then to see such response was great. Much like the place, the people of Gangtok are wonderful and beautiful.”