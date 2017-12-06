PHOTOS! Inside Manish Malhotra’s Star Studded Party

As we all know Manish Malhotra is Bollywood’s favourite designer. The actor turned 51 years yesterday and a grand bash was hosted at his place.

Seen in the pictures are Manish along with Karan, Raveena, Sonakshi and his nephew Punit Malhotra who has directed films like I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyar Mein. Sharing the photos, Manish wrote, “Thankyou for the wonderful surprise and making the night more special.” He also tagged all those who made efforts to make his day a memorable one.

Karan along with Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tusshar Kapoor and Sophie Choudhary surprised the ace designer as they thronged his residence.

A lot of people were present at the grand bash, everybody was dressed at their very best and here’s how the party looked on the inside:

The recent IANS interview with Manish Malhotra had the designer who spoke about the new winter styles.

Winter is all about style and comfort, but don’t make it an excuse to let go of the style quotient. Break away from conventional silhouettes and experiment with versatile trends like embroidered capes or structured peplums to beat the chill, say fashion gurus.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has dressed up beauties likes Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Preity Zinta, feels one should stick to layering, but incorporate vintage hues.

“Winter is all about comfort in style as we break away from conventional silhouettes and experiment with versatile trends that cater to a young global audience. As we mark the beginning of festivities in India, my latest collection spotlights layering as the key highlight of the season; I love layering as a trend and I always incorporate it even in my personal style,” Malhotra told IANS.

“Crafted in vintage hues of chrome, ivory, oyster grey and rose, organza capes, trench jackets, and silken kimonos draped over tea-length dresses and layered skirts add an innovative twist to the young, glamourous women. For the modern gentleman, cowl-necked kurta-shirts with embroidered dinner jackets and velvet drapes help accentuate European accent to the classic ensemble,” he added.