PHOTOS! Here’s The Glimpse Of Ekta Kapoor’s Grand Diwali Party

Bollywood celebrities are being spotted every day at the pre-Diwali parties. After Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s Party and Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party, Bollywood once again met at Ekta Kapoor’s grand Diwali bash.

The festival of lights and happiness has arrived and our B-Town celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of it. The stars can be seen busy either hosting a Diwali bash or attending one.

Like others, this Diwali party too had television and Bollywood celebrities pouring in. In attendance were Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra among others.

The cast and crew of Veere Di Wedding, also comprising actress Shikha Talsania, director Shashanka Ghosh and producer Rhea Kapoor, recently wrapped their Delhi schedule to celebrate Diwali in Mumbai. And here’s how they kick-started the festivities. Kareena Kapoor also stars in the much-awaited wedding drama.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were not the only star couple at the party – they were joined by Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita along with Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata. Bipasha Basu also arrived with Karan Singh Grover. Sridevi’s plus one was husband Boney Kapoor. Hema Malini was accompanied by her pregnant daughter Esha Deol and son-in-law Bharat Takhtani.

The men’s section was also well represented with stars like Sushant Singh Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur joining the party.

Take a look at all the photos here: