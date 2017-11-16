PHOTOS: Fukrey Returns Party Was A Celebration In Fukra Style!

The makers of Fukrey along with the entire star cast had a fun-filled affair last evening. The entire evening was a surprise element as the star cast were at their humorous best.

Present at the event were Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Pankaj Tripathi and director Mrighdeep Lamba and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma who recreated the iconic Dharamveer pose in the poster made a grand entry by recreating the same magic.

Both the actors reminisced the Dharam-Veer look as they entered the venue on a horse, wearing the exact costumes.

Trending :

Later, the entire team donned cool Fukrey sweatshirts to go in sync with the theme.

The event started off with the hilarious trailer which garnered immense hooting from all the ones present out there.

Not just the trailer but the event witnessed back to back surprises as the makers unveiled few songs from the film.

The entire cast was seen shaking their legs on the stage along with the young and talented singer who made the evening a fun-filled affair.

The event signed off with a candid conversation took place along with the entire team. The film will release on 15th December with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Monsoon Shootout.