PHOTOS: Fukrey Gang Relives Their College Days At Fukra Places

The Fukrey gang- Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar along with Bholi Punjaban visited the most happening Fukra hang out places in town.

The entire star cast of the team including Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot and Richa Chadha took to the streets to make impromptu visits to the favorite hang out spots of college students.

The gang resonated with the fukreypanti of college students and marked visits at the famous eateries in town.

The team figured the most affordable delicious food spots in Mumbai. They appreciated the efforts made by food stalls owners to keep the cost low and still serving lip smacking authentic food.

The star cast not only interacted with the fans but also relished the tasty treats.

The Fukras visited places like the VJ Cafe, Dheeraj Vadapav, Anand snacks and Jantar Mantar in the suburbs of Mumbai, which are usually flocked by college students.

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office.

The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar going forward, the trailer of the film added to the excitement.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of Fukrey Returns too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting.

Helmed with an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh, the film is all the more intriguing as it retains the original cast as well as takes the plot of Fukrey further.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Fukrey Returns is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is slated to release on 8th December 2017.