It is a day to set the celebration in the right tone for story telling through the audio-video medium. The entertainment content viewer will see it happening, and happening soon on their digital screen from the person who is been in Industry for more than 6 decades and seen all the colors and evolution of Indian Film industry right from the time of Black & White Film era to Digital content with emerging of the new platform. From more than 3 hours long movies to a unique storm of Short Film, a lesser duration content to entertain people, Dharmendra.
The film also has an underlying message and caters for/to the viewers, which is quite relevant to today’s time and its kaleidoscopic virtual realities.
The short film, Dreamcatcher’ has another uniqueness that it is a collaboration of Indian and Australian film making companies having actors from Australia Travis Jeffery and Pooja Priyanka who is an Ex-Miss Fiji. Today with the completion of dubbing Dharmendra as an actor, a work well taken up and completed with his phenomenal touch, it was surely a reason to celebrate along with the crew of the short film, Dreamcatcher. On the occasion, Dharmendra mentioned that Daughters are as special to their Fathers as Fathers are to them. A Father is every Daughter’s 1st hero, No matter where she is, A Father will always be a Guardian to her, because “Daughters are forever!”
Director Santoshh Shivamm feeling content and excitedly said, I’m sure Dharam Ji featuring in a short film carries not only uniqueness but thoughtfulness, too. As a Director, I needed authentication from a senior like Dharam ji’s stature, a legend for this, and lesser duration format. Short films need nurturing and responsible storytelling.
It is a blessing that I got this opportunity to work with a living legend. Today is surely a Day and we are working day/night to complete the film since it is a story of techno savvy father with the help of science decodes, that we can have a control on.