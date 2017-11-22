PHOTOS!!! Deepika Padukone’s Latest Filmfare Photoshoot is Raunchy As Hell

Deepika Padukone is one of the perfect style diva of Bollywood. She always amazes us with her unique style and bold fashion statements. She has the power to carry an outfit with ultimate grace.

Deepika is the cover girl for Filmfare magazine for the month of December. Deepika looks smoking hot on the cover of the magazine wearing a shiny dark pink outfit.

The actress had flown down to Sri Lanka for the photoshoot. We’ve got our hands on all the photoshoot pictures and they look really awesome. The actress is seen in a hot avatar while she flaunts her body at the beach.

Photographer Errikos Andreou is behind these amazing pictures. Deepika stunned in some of the most exquisite clothes sourced by our stylish Shaleena Nathani. The picturesque Sri Lanka and the stunning property, Cape Weligama just added more to the magic.

Trending

Take a look at the pictures here:

According to reports, The release of a Bollywood film, Padmavati, has been delayed indefinitely amid continued protests from Hindu groups, with an official from India’s ruling BJP placing a bounty of 10 crore rupees ($1.5m) on the heads of the film’s actress Deepika Padukone and its director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“We will reward the ones beheading them, with 10 crore rupees, and also take care of their family’s needs,” Suraj Pal Amu, chief media coordinator for the BJP in northern Haryana state, told ANI news agency on Sunday.

Deepika Padukone plays the lead character of Rani Padmavati. The film is also inspired by the Tamil film Chittoor Rani Padmini.It features Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, with Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles. Initially scheduled for release on 1 December 2017, the film has been indefinitely postponed following numerous controversies.