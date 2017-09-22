PHOTOS: Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Grand Birthday Bash!

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan might be busy with the shoot of her much-anticipated film Veere Di Wedding. But her close pals made sure her 37th birthday bash turned into a special occasion. The actress who turned a year older on September 21 had sister Karisma Kapoor, close friends Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora dropping in at her residence yesterday.

Invited last night were Karisma Kapoor with her rumoured beau Sandeep Toshniwal, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu, besties Karan Johar, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. Some photos of last night’s revelries are totally making us applaud Kareena’s monochrome look. Black-and-white appears to be the theme of the party but it is the birthday girl who takes her look the extra mile.

In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor looks lovely in a white shirt paired with black pants. Her actor husband Saif Ali Khan wore a black t-shirt paired with denim. All the celebrities looked suave as they arrived for the birthday bash.

Here are some of the inside pictures from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday party:

Earlier, talking about her birthday party plans, she told Hindustan Times, “It is (birthday) special this time. But to be honest there are no special plans. I will celebrate my birthday with family and close friends like every year. There is no party as such. I will eat lots of food and just relax.”

She also said she had family time on her mind for the upcoming festive season: “We will be finishing our Delhi schedule (of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding) a few days before Diwali, so I will be spending time with my family. Work is a priority but family is very important to me.”