PHOTOS: Celebs Come In Full Attendance At The Prayer Meet Of Shashi Kapoor!

The Bollywood industry, which was shocked by the demise of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor, on Thursday held a prayer meet to pay him tributes.

Guest paid their respects by lighting candles around a picture of Shashi Kapoor, who had died on Monday following long-standing ailments, and playing a montage of his popular film scenes on a screen.

Members of Kapoor family and Shashi’s colleagues from many of his films including Rekha, Waheeda Rehman, Simi Garewal, Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapuri and family members Neetu Singh, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor, Armaan and Adar, were present.

Randhir Kapoor’s daughter Karisma Kapoor arrived with mother Babita while Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi were seen escorted to the venue.

Several other film fraternity members seen at the venue were Rani Mukerji, Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Khemmu, Rohan Sippy, Milan Luthria, Chunkey Pandey, Nandita Das, Ahana Kumra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Kiran Rao, Abbas-Mastan, Suniel Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Abhijat Joshi, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ronit Roy, Udit Narayan, Ramesh Taurani, Vipul Shah, Sonali Kulkarni, Hansal Mehta, Zoya Akhtar and Sudhir Mishra.

Shashi Kapoor appeared in over 150 movies including English films such as “The Householder” and “Shakespeare-Wallah”.

He was the recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several film honours over the years.