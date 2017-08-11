The film that has already made a mark before the release, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha hit the silver screen today. The producers of Toilet, Mr. Virrindra Arora, Arjun N Kapoor and Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment Pvt Ltd hosted a screening of the film for their close friends yesterday, and we must say ‘the stars descended on the red carpet’ quite literally!

The Dhak Dhak girl, who still manages to make every man’s heart beat, Madhuri Dixit walked in cooly and flashed her 1000 watt smile for the shutterbugs, John Abraham strolled in with his new Parmanu look, a mustache which kind of resembled Akshay’s mustache in the film and Bhumi Pednekar was a stunning lady in red on the red carpet!

The evening also witnessed the presence of several other celebrities such as the Dangal girls; Fatima and Sanya, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Anees Bazmee, Abbas-Mustan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Kapoor, Omung Kumar.The director, Shree Narayan Singh too was seen basking in the pride as his film nears the release date.

Take a look at all the pictures here:

When the celebrities exited the theatre they all were elevated by the extremely well-written script, mind blowing acting and star cast. As for who stole our hearts on the carpet, it was definitely John Abraham, his dimples, and his triceps!

Producer of the film and co-owner of KriArj Entertainment, Prernaa Arora was receiving the guests on the red carpet and bracing them for the film that in right words, is a revolution!

Well, with the who’s who of Bollywood attending the screening, and with such a great response from all of them, it just makes us want to run and book our tickets for Toilet – Ek Prem Katha right now!