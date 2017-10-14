PHOTOS: Bollywood Celebrities Dazzle At Arpita Khan’s Diwali Party

The festive season is here guess how we know it? The lavish Diwali bashes of Bollywood have started now. After the Ambani Diwali party, Arpita, her husband Aayush Sharma and son Aahil hosted the biggest names in the industry in their home.

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty and more turned up for the party in their best festive attires. Brothers Salman and Arbaaz Khan and father Salim Khan were also present for the party. From Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra, Ekta Kapoor and Sophie Choudry among others all came together to begin the celebrations of Diwali much in advance.

The star-studded gala also introduced Aayush to the Bollywood Brigade. Arpita’s husband is all geared up to make his entry into films. Salman Khan’s brother-in-law will soon be seen debuting with Abhiraj Minawala under the Salman Khan Films banner.

Well, the list of the celebrities who attended the party was long but few of them rocked their party looks like never before! Let’s take a look at the pictures from the bash:

1. Katrina Kaif looked like an epitome of elegance in a red lehenga with a heavy diamond necklace.

2. Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked gorgeous in an ethnic attire with blue earring while her sister Shamita Shetty wore a black and pink saree with fancy earrings. The two struck a perfect pose with Bhaijaan!

Still…The Dude! @beingsalmankhan 😅😎#friendsforever #diwaliparty #laughs #bigboss A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Yaaay Diwwwwaaaalliii parties 😬Thankyou @mohitrai for all the madness with the styling😂 Outfit: @falgunishanepeacockindia Earrings & Ring:@mrinalinichandra #dolledup #white #festive A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

3. Salman was dressed in casuals like always! His comfy clothes made him look perfect for the party!

4. The night looked as shiny as these stars with many stars of Bollywood under one roof. David Dhawan who is basking in the success of his movie Judwaa 2 at the box office was all smiles as he rang in the festival with friends and family. Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry also had a fun time at the Diwali bash.

What a fun party @arpitakhansharma , can’t believe you have grown up so fast🙈Biggest hug..Love u.. #Funfriends #happiness #friendsforever #diwaliparty A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

5. Karisma Kapoor looked like a total chic beauty. She paired up her traditional outfit with a floral waistcoat.

6. Karan Johar wore an embroidered achkan. The black sherwani was perfect for the occasion.

Also, take a look at the long list of pictures of stars who were dazzling at the part and the evening looked shinier than ever