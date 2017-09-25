Vogue celebrated its 10th anniversary on Sunday by hosting the Women Of The Year Awards. This prestigious award night was attended by celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Nita Ambani and Aamir Khan’s wife-filmmaker Kiran Rao.

All the stars from the Bollywood industry were decked up and looked too picture perfect.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress opted for an embellished black gown for the event. She took home the trophy for Vogue Influencer Of The Decade.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

The actor showed his ultimate swag in an all black suit with a bow tie. King Khan was awarded the Vogue Entertainer of the Decade Award.

3. Twinkle Khanna

She turned heads in a red deep neck gown at the event. Twinkle Khanna struck a pose with the Vogue Opinion Maker of the Year Award.

4. Sonam Kapoor

Our fashionista looked stunning in Fouad Sarkis’s emerald green outfit while receiving the Vogue and IWC Fashion Icon Of The Year Award.

5. Karan Johar

Karan was awarded the Vogue Man Of the Year Award. The actor-filmmaker looked dapper in a Tom Ford suit while posing for the shutterbugs.

6. Anushka Sharma

The actress looked enchanting in a grey shimmery couture. She took home the Vogue and BMW Game Changer of The Year Award.

7. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi picked a vibrant red Basil Soda gown for the star-studded night.

8. Kriti Sanon

She slayed in a Shivan & Narresh slinky all-black outfit to grace the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards.

9. Radhika Apte

The actress went for a sexy Julien Macdonald couture for this event.

10. Athiya Shetty

The actress posed for the shutterbugs in a Sachin & Babi gown.

11. Anil Kapoor

Anil looked dapper in his salt and pepper look paired with a grey checkered coat and black pants.

