Aamir Khan’s Dangal became one of the most successful films of 2016. The film broke all box office records to become the highest grossing film of all time.

To celebrate the success of the film, Aamir hosted a party yesterday that was attended not just by the cast and crew of the film, but also the who’s who of Bollywood.

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Anupam Kher, Rekha, Juhi Chawla were spotted at the bash.

Also directors, Karan Johar, Ashutosh Gowarikar were spotted at the party.

Check out the pictures here: