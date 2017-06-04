GQ host a Best Dressed Party event every year in Mumbai where the who’s who of Bollywood mark their presence in sexy and stunning avatars.

GQ’s Best Dressed Party celebrates the best in fashion and in Bollywood and also gives a perfect opportunity for the celebrities to put their best foot forward among the other stars.

From Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor to Yami Gautam, Radhika Apte, Tiger Shroff and Shruti Haasan all attended the event in style.

Check out all the photos from the event here.:

1 of 30

Arjun Kapoor showcased his love for long coats and was seen in a stylish silver printed long coat whereas, his Half Girlfriend co-star Shraddha Kapoor opted for a sexy net black dress and completely nailed it.

Radhika Apte went for a shimmery golden colour velvet dress with a black cleavage border. The actress paired it with some minimal accessories and accessories. Tiger Shroff, Shruti Haasan and Saiyami Kher went all black at the Best Dressed Party and looked picture-perfect at the event.

Anil Kapoor chose to go little formal with his outfit for the event. The ‘jhakass’ fpicked up a chequered light maroon suit with formal grey pants. Whereas, Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor made a uber cool entry to the event wearing a semi-formal couture for the big night.

Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar looked dapper in his all black and blue look. The young chap opted for a black tee, black denim and black shoes, pairing it with blue jacket. Yami Gautam looked chic in a black dress with a little shade of blue and red.

Related :

Sidharth Malhotra made a sexy style statement in his light grey suit. Varun Dhawan super cool in his army-like attire for the event.

Apart from these stars, the others hunks like Prateik Babbar, Vir Das and Ali Fazal walked in style on the red carpet.

This event has always been a star-studded affair!