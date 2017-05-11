Grammy Award winning Canadian singer Justin Bieber performed to a stadium full of his fans, who were excited, emotional and euphoric as the “Baby” singer took the stage in India for the first time on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old Prince of Pop is here as part of his Purpose World Tour, organised here by White Fox India, and sponsored by Jio. While Indian fans enjoyed the presence of their favorite pop sensation, a host of Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Annu Malik, Remo D’Souza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal, Sridevi, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and Raveena Tandon — some of whom brought along their children were spotted at the concert. Alia Bhatt was seen sporting an outfit by Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor’s recently launched brand, Rheson.

Take a look at the pictures here:

However, media persons invited to cover the live show experienced difficulties in entering the venue. Even Bipasha Basu, who came with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover, didn’t seem to have a great time. “All dressed up for nothing. Ha ha ha,” she posted on Instagram with one image of herself ready for the concert..

She then posted another image with Karan, and wrote: “So what we could not enjoy at the concert… Still it’s always fun with you my love. Thank you.” Also, actor Arjun Rampal who attended the concert with his daughter walked out after seeing the mismanagement at the concert.

Actress Sonali Bendre too took to Twitter to share her disappointment about the show. She tweeted, “Biebered out!!! Missed d efficiency of @WizcraftIndia n d personal touch of @WizAndreTimmins #wasteoftime.”

Bieber’s India plan includes a visit to New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. His entourage apart, he has been accompanied by his mother Patricia. Well, looks like the event wasn’t a lot of fun for the celebrities but they surely gave us some major fashion goals when it comes to attending concerts.