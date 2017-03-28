Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role is all set to release this week. Promotions for the film have been going on in full swing and Akshay Kumar too is promoting the film, who is seen in an extended cameo in it. The film is a part of the Baby franchise and tells us the back story of Shabana Khan who was a part of the mission in Baby.

Akshay and Taapsee had organised a special screening of Naam Shabana at a multiplex in Connaught Place for around 100 women police officers from various ranks and divisions of Delhi Police and it was a great moment for the two actors. Akshay was even seen posing for selfies with the lady police officers.

He took to Twitter saying, “Enjoyed my 1st screening of #NaamShabana with these Brave Female Police Officers of Delhi last night #NothingButRespect.”

Taapsee started her career in 2010 with Telugu film “Jhummandi Naadam”, and then acted in various south Indian films. She made her debut in Bollywood with “Chashme Baddoor” in 2013. However, she was noticed for her action-packed performance in “Baby”, directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Her character in “Baby” is what has resulted in its spin-off “Naam Shabana”, produced by Pandey and directed by Shivam Nair and releasing on March 31.

Taapsee says “the film could have been called ‘Naam Subham’ also”.

“I mean the film has got nothing to do with gender, because the girl Shabana was equally well trained that of a male spy,” she added.

Akshay is known for his work in action-packed films like the “Khiladi” series as well as other action films such as “Mohra”, “Elaan”, “Suhaag”, “Rowdy Rathore” and “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty”.

As a promotional step for “Naam Shabana”, Akshay and Taapsee had also posted on social media a video teaching self-defence techniques to girls.