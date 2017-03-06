Akshay Kumar, who once made ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ famous, thanks to his grooves with Raveena Tandon, was recently seen attending the launch of the song’s remix version.

The 1994 Mohra track has been recreated in the upcoming film Machine starring newbie Mustafa Burmawala and Kiara Advani in lead roles. This film marks the debut of Abbas’ son Mustafa.

The original song picturized Raveena Tandaon, Paresh Rawal and Akshay. Check out the pictures here:

The film is a action-romance drama that is slated to release this month. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film will hit screens on 17th March, 2017.