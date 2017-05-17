Tata Sky launched an interactive service – Acting Adda on their platform on 16th May. This service will be providing acting lessons and tips to all those people who want to learn acting and build their career in Bollywood. The lessons would be given by FTII, NSD, Barry John School of Acting and more popular institutes. The company has kept the tagline of the service as ‘Bade Break Ka Bada Manch’. This innovative service would also allow their subscribers to send their audition clips from their home itself which might just give them a break in films.

National Award winner Ajay Devgn and Action and Comedy superstar Suniel Shetty also attended the event and launched this service on behalf of Tata Sky. Other celebrities like Mukesh Chhabra – the leading casting director of Bollywood and Pallavi Puri -Tata Sky’s Chief Commercial Officer also attended the event.

The company has also partnered with FTheCouch (FTC), which is a Suniel Shetty and Mukesh Chhabra enterprise, to create exclusive content with the help of the best acting teachers and to provide best job opportunities across Movies, TV shows, Theatre, etc. Mukesh Chhabra also said in the evening that he is very happy to be associated with AAA and FTC during his career.

The service would also be providing special programs for kids and for short film makers in weekends. Other than that this Acting Adda would also arrange Bollywood Quiz, Audition Details and contests which would test contestant’s acting skills.

Acting Adda is initially priced at Rs. 59 per month and will be available to subscribers on channe l #111 and on Tata Sky Mobile app. Looks like the service will act as a good platform for aspiring actors in Bollywood!