PHOTOS! Aaradhya Bachchan’s Birthday Party Looked Like A Dream Come True!

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s baby daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has had what they call a ”birthday week,’ having had an engaging past few days on the occasion of her turning 6 years old.

The Bachchan family kept a close dinner on her birthday at JW Marriott hotel, which was the 16th of December. The Bachchan clan organized special children themed grand bash inviting friends from the industry and more to join in on the 18th November, for a gala time.

A lot of stars were present at this grand affair along with their kids. Aaradhya looked super cute in her pink dress while her mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore an elegant Gauri and Nainika gown whereas Abhishek opted for a sharp look albeit in smart casuals.

At this bash, Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan were in full attendance with their little munchkins.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says that his granddaughter Aaradhya’s presence brings a lot of happiness in their home and life.

On Aaradhya’s 6th birthday on Thursday, Big B wrote on his blog: “Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in as ever bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond.”

Amitabh, 75, also shared a photograph of Aaradhya on Twitter on Wednesday night. In the image, she is seen holding a poster of herself and smiling towards the camera.

“When she shall tell us how much she has grown. It’s actually 6 years but it’s 60 for most of us…,” Big B captioned the image.

Aaradhya is the daughter of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and actor Abhishek Bachchan, who tied the knot in 2007.On the professional front, Amitabh currently has two films in his kitty — “Thugs Of Hindostan” and “102 Not Out”.