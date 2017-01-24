Actor Jackie Chan has arrived in India for the promotions of his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga which also stars Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur.

Earlier, Salman had tweeted to Jackie, thanking him for casting his Dabangg co-star Sonu Sood in his film. As a reply, Chan has promised that he would certainly meet Salman on his India visit and looks like he kept his word.

The duo were seen in an adorable picture posing with Panda toys.

Check out the picture here: