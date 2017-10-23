PHOTO: Angad Bedi Begins Training For Sandeep Singh’s Biopic

Recently it was announced actor Angad Bedi will soon commence shooting after completing Abu Dhabi schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai for a biopic on Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh. The film is set to be directed by Shaad Ali and also has Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in the film.

Angad will be seen portraying the character of a hockey player and elder brother of Sandeep Singh which is being played by Diljit Dosanjh. Last week Angad starting his training as the hockey player with none other Sandeep Singh himself who has been flown down to train the actors. The game requires the high level of energy and stamina but for Angad, it comes handy as the actor has been trained as an athlete since a very young age.

Angad was seen practising hockey like any other professional player that impressed the hockey skipper.

All the three actors will be seen playing sport players ok screen for the first time. A source says,”Hockey is a tough sport and Angad is giving it his all. Bikramjeet himself wilt jump into the field soon to train Angad in his style of playing. For now, Sandeep is making him go. The biopic reunites Angad with Taapsee Pannu after Pink and director Shaad All with lyricist Sulzer through the drill of professional hockey, teaching him how to dribble and other techniques while sharing anecdotes about him and his broth-er,” informs a source.

The biopic reunites Angad and Taapsee after Shoojit Sircar’s National Award-winning film, Pink. It also reunited Shaad with his mentor Gulzar, who has penned the lyrics for all his five directoriais, from Saathiya to OK Manir. “An important part of the narrative revolves around the two brothers with the elder one making Sandeep realise what hockey really means to him. Bikramjeet trained him in the early years,” a source added further. Angad will begin readings with Diljit and Taapsee soon and is expected to start shooting by the month-end.