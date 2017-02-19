Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is not just enjoying the shooting of his comeback film “Bhoomi“, but also the company of his wife Maanayata and their two children.

Sanjay spent time with Maanayata and the children — Sharaan and Iqra — during the shoot of “Bhoomi”, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh, and directed by Omung Kumar.

“Nothing compares to a simple ride on a scooter with the family… Exploring the lanes of Agra. Beautiful life, thank you god,” Maanayata posted on her official Instagram page along with a photograph featuring the four of them on a scooter.

The twins are seen dressed in white, while Sanjay is dressed in a simple shirt and pants. Maanayata is seen riding the pillion in a kurta with a pair of jeans. The image has a vanity van as its backdrop, with happy onlookers catching a glimpse of the Dutt family’s joyful moment.

“Bhoomi” is Sanjay’s comeback film after his incarceration in Yerwada Jail for illegal possession of arms.

The film is be shot in an old haveli in Bamrauli Katara, a village on the outskirts of the city, along with Taj Ganj streets and Mehtab Bagh across the river Yamuna.

Film production sources said the shooting will continue till mid-March. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari.