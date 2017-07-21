Salman Khan’s fans have been waiting for updates on the much-awaited film Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor’s fan following is beyond imagination. The latest buzz is for his much-awaited movie Tiger Zinda Hai which is in the making right now.

And now, a glimpse of Salman’s look for the movie is out. After the huge success that was Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are returning for this film after almost five years. Salman is reprising his role as RAW agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina will play Pakistani spy Zoya.

Take a look at the first look from the film here:

Salman’s scarf which became a fashion rage post-Ek Tha Tiger is once again ready to make a statement in this sequel to the film. In the picture, Salman can be seen wearing his signature scarf from Ek Tha Tiger. The actor will be seen in a rough and tough avatar once again.

Currently, Salman is busy shooting the last leg of Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco and is said to be shooting some action packed scenes in the city. Latest reports suggest that Bhai will be battling with a pack of wolves in an action scene for the film, as the team is going the extra mile to shoot this while keeping up to international standards.

Recently, Salman and Katrina were seen attending IIFA 2017 together, where they both gave smashing performances and enthralled the audiences with their moves. The two were last seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial Ek Tha Tiger.

Tiger Zinda Hai will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar who had last worked with Salman in Sultan. The movie is slated to release on 22nd December.