Phillauri Trailer Review: Looks Like Anushka Sharma’s Yet Another Promising Act!

The trailer of Anushka Sharma’s second production after NH10, Phillauri dropped this morning. The film stars Anushka herself, Suraj Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles.

Anushka is seen playing a friendly ghost, who brings in the much needed drama at a ‘manglik’ Punjabi wedding. The trailer comes across as a quirky fun ride with the interactions between Suraj and Anushka’s characters.

The trailer transcends well into the past-present timeline as we learn more about Anushka’s story. Diljit Dosanjh makes a powerful appearance in the trailer. There is something natural about his chemistry with Anushka.

It surely seems like Anushka has a good eye for scripts that have the potential to appeal to a clever audience. While NH 10 too was a gripping story, this time Phillauri looks more appealing on a commercial level. The actress has already proved to be one of the most promising actresses of recent times and looks like this will be yet another memorable performance from her.

Directed by debutante director Anshai Lal, the film is slated to release on 24th March, 2017.

Phillauri Official Trailer