Anushka Sharma is going all out to promote her upcoming production, Phillauri which stars her, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in lead roles. The film will have her essay the role of a friendly ghost, Shashi.

She has been promoting the film on various TV shows and was recently seen on Dil Hai Hindustani. Anushka was seen sporting a glitzy outfit and we must say she looked stunning on the show. For one of the songs in the film, Anushka has herself sung a rap portion and on the show too, she was seen doing the same along with rap sensation Badshah who is a judge on the show.

She has done a rap for the song Naughty Billo. A few days ago, she managed to do a live rap in front of the media. It was super impressive and we must say, the actress is multi-talented.

At a recent media interaction, Anushka was asked about what she loves more, acting or producing and she said, “I enjoy both. I have realised that when I have too many responsibilities on me, I perform better. Acting and producing both are very different things. Like when I am on set I just do my job and when I am producing a film I have to collaborate with all of them, right from the inception of a film. Both are going well for me.”

Phillauri revolves around a young man who has come to Punjab to get married, but a local priest says he will have to get married to a tree first in order to combat the bad setting of his stars.

The tree happens to be the home of Shashi’s (Anushka Sharma’s character) spirit. Incidentally, he gets married with the spirit. The spirit also has a flashback, which showcases a love story between Shashi and her fiance.

Directed by Anshai Lal, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and is releasing on March 24.